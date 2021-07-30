Quantcast
Criminal Practice – No privacy expectation in packages sent to dead (access required)

Criminal Practice – No privacy expectation in packages sent to dead (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2021

Where FedEx packages containing cocaine were intentionally addressed to a deceased person, the intended recipient lacked any expectation of privacy because he had no ability to exercise ownership, possession or control of the packages at the time they were searched. Background This appeal involves searches of two packages at a FedEx processing facility that were addressed to ...

