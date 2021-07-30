Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Classification & Valuation – Insufficient Findings – Jewelry Gift – Interim Payments – Husband’s Vehicle (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2021

During the parties’ wedding ceremony, the defendant-Husband placed around the plaintiff-Wife’s neck a mangalsutra necklace as a gift from Husband’s family. Wife testified that she received all the jewelry at issue, including the mangalsutra necklace, before the marriage. There is no indication that Husband’s family sought any consideration for the necklace; thus, there was sufficient ...

