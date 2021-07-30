Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence — Medical Malpractice – Ordinary Negligence – Laser Hair Removal – Res Ipsa Loquitur (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Medical Malpractice – Ordinary Negligence – Laser Hair Removal – Res Ipsa Loquitur (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2021

Plaintiff alleges that she was burned during a laser hair removal procedure.  Plaintiff attempted to state a claim for ordinary negligence; however, since plaintiff’s allegations involve medical judgment in determining the likelihood of injury resulting from the use of a laser during treatment, her complaint should have been for medical malpractice. Because plaintiff did not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo