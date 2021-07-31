Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract — Uninsured Hospital Patient – Open Price Term – Class Action – Declaratory Judgment (access required)

Contract — Uninsured Hospital Patient – Open Price Term – Class Action – Declaratory Judgment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2021

When the uninsured plaintiff was admitted to the defendant-hospital for an emergency appendectomy, he signed a contract agreeing to pay all charges “in accordance with the regular rates and terms” used by the hospital. Although the hospital has mooted the individual plaintiff’s claim by renouncing its intention to seek payment from him, plaintiff’s claim for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo