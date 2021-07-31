Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Maintaining a Dwelling – 'Resorted to' – Residents Only – Constructive Possession (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2021

Where defendant was charged with maintaining a dwelling “that was resorted to by persons using controlled substances,” but where the state’s evidence showed only that defendant and his housemate used drugs at their home, the state failed to prove that the dwelling was resorted to by others using drugs. We find no error in defendant’s convictions ...

