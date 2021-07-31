Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Reputation Evidence – Traffic Stop – Stipulation – Child Abuse – Fleeing to Elude Arrest (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2021

Even though defendant stipulated to the legality of his traffic stop, this did not prevent the state from presenting evidence of reasonable suspicion justifying the stop—including the fact that defendant had been seen talking to a known drug dealer. We find no error in defendant’s convictions for misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public ...

