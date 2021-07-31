Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Traffic Checkpoint – Programmatic Purpose – Speeding & Chapter 20 Violations (access required)

Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Traffic Checkpoint – Programmatic Purpose – Speeding & Chapter 20 Violations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2021

The state presented evidence that the primary programmatic purposes of a Salisbury traffic checkpoint were checking for speeding and all G.S. Chapter 20 motor vehicle violations. However, no one checked motorists’ speed, and we cannot sanction stops justified only by the generalized and ever-present possibility that interrogation and inspection may reveal that any given motorist ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo