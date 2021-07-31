Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Statutory Sexual Offense – ‘Penetration’ – Touching – ‘Disclosure’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2021

  Defendant was convicted of statutory sexual offense and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, and both crimes require the state to prove a “sexual act” with a victim. In this context, “sexual act” is defined as “the penetration, however slight, by any object into the genital or anal opening of another person’s ...

