Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney censured (May 2021) (access required)

Charlotte attorney censured (May 2021) (access required)

By: David Donovan August 3, 2021

Attorney: Eric M. Applefield Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2014 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 14 Background: Applefield served as in-house counsel for a client’s real estate development companies. He used the companies’ client records and other proprietary information acquired in his capacity as in-house counsel to divert business to his own real estate development company. Previous discipline: None All ...

