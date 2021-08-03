Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Greensboro attorney disbarred (access required)

Greensboro attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 3, 2021

Attorney: Roydera D. Hackworth Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 16 Background: Hackworth surrendered her law license voluntarily in response to a pending state bar investigation regarding allegations that, after the effective date of her suspension from the state bar in 2012, Hackworth continued to engage in the unauthorized practice of law, forged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo