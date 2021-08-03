Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Pittsboro attorney disbarred (access required)

Pittsboro attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 3, 2021

Attorney: Cabell J. Regan Location: Pittsboro Bar membership: Member since 1979 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 23 Background: While representing a client in a criminal matter, Regan prepared and helped the client execute a power of attorney that named Regan as the client’s attorney-in-fact. From 2012 until the power of attorney was revoked in 2019, Regan embezzled more than ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo