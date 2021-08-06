Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Foreign Judgments – UEFJA – Statute of Limitations – New Enforcement Period (access required)

Civil Practice — Foreign Judgments – UEFJA – Statute of Limitations – New Enforcement Period (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2021

Plaintiff’s 29 December 2003 Michigan divorce judgment against defendant was filed in North Carolina on 28 June 2013 pursuant to North Carolina’s Uniform Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act (UEFJA). The UEFJA’s prefatory note indicates that the uniform act “adopts the practice which, in substance, is used in Federal courts.” This court is persuaded by Wells ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo