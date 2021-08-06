Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Alimony – Expenses – Individual Line Items – Judge’s Common Sense (access required)

Domestic Relations — Alimony – Expenses – Individual Line Items – Judge’s Common Sense (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2021

When determining the parties’ reasonable expenses in an alimony case, the trial judge is not bound by the financial assertions of the parties and may resort to common sense and every-day experiences. We reject the defendant-wife’s suggestion that the trial court must produce a redline itemization for all reasonable or unreasonable expenses listed on a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo