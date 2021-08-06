Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — DSS Investigation – ‘Services Needed’ – Neglect Adjudication (access required)

Domestic Relations — DSS Investigation – ‘Services Needed’ – Neglect Adjudication (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2021

After DSS investigated an allegation of improper discipline, it determined that respondent’s family needed services. A determination of substantiated neglect and “services needed” are treated similarly under DSS policy; therefore, DSS’s finding of “services needed”—as opposed to neglect being “substantiated”—did not bar the trial court from concluding that the juveniles were neglected. We affirm the adjudication ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo