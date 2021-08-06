Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Permanent Plan – Reunification Cessation – Insufficient Findings – Undocumented Parent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2021

Rather than finding that reunification would be “clearly unsuccessful” as required by G.S. § 7B-906.2(b), the trial court found that placing the juveniles with the respondent-mother within the next six months would be “unlikely.” Further, rather than addressing whether the mother was making adequate progress within a reasonable period of time, whether she was actively ...

