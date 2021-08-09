Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher August 9, 2021

The family of a 53-year-old woman who suffered cardiac arrest and died at her adult day care facility has settled its claims for $325,000, the family’s attorney reports. Shannon Altamura of Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Altamura in Asheboro said that the woman, who had Down syndrome, went into cardiac arrest after having lunch at the facility ...

