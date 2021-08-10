Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / $2.3M verdict overturned due to lack of notice (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2021

A $2.3 million alienation of affection verdict against a Mooresville oral surgeon must be set aside because the defendant was never served with the trial court’s order allowing his attorney to withdraw, the pre-trial order, calendar notice, or notice of trial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled. Gerald Sprinkle sued Matthew Johnson for ...

