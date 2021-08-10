Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 4th Circuit gives mixed ruling on N.C. school’s dress code (access required)

4th Circuit gives mixed ruling on N.C. school’s dress code (access required)

By: Associated Press August 10, 2021

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday tossed out a lower-court ruling that banned a North Carolina charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts. But the 2-1 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, also opens up a new legal avenue to challenge the legality of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo