Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional — Due Process – Notice – Pro Se Defendant – Wrong Address (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 11, 2021

Since the record does not reflect that defendant was served with the trial court’s order allowing defense counsel to withdraw, the pre-trial order, calendar notice, or notice of trial at any address, we conclude that a failure to provide proper notice violated defendant’s due process rights and entitles him to a new trial. We vacate the ...

