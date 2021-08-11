Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Statutory Sex Offense – Penetration (access required)

Criminal Practice — Statutory Sex Offense – Penetration (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 11, 2021

The minor victim, “Hannah,” said that, though the adult defendant’s fingers did not go “inside” her vagina, his fingers rubbed “on the place where I pee.” In order for defendant’s fingers to have touched Hannah’s urethral opening, his fingers had to have been within her labia. This court has concluded that a victim’s testimony of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo