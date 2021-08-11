Quantcast
Return to in-person appellate arguments rolled back (access required)

Return to in-person appellate arguments rolled back (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 11, 2021

Plans for North Carolina’s appellate courts to return to regular, in-person hearings are being put on hold after the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. The state’s Court of Appeals announced Aug. 6 that its court sessions for the month, including oral arguments scheduled for the weeks of Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, will be open only ...

