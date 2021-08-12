Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Judgments – Attorney Charging Lien – Priority – Prior Judgments (access required)

Civil Practice — Judgments – Attorney Charging Lien – Priority – Prior Judgments (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

Working for plaintiffs pursuant to a 40-percent contingent fee agreement, Capua Law Firm obtained a $134,000 judgment against defendant. Capua Law’s attorney charging lien attached to the judgment when the case was prosecuted to a favorable judgment, and the lien attached to the money that defendant deposited in satisfaction of the judgment at the moment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo