Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Child Abuse – Mother’s Absence – Prosecutor’s Questions & Remarks – Engagement (access required)

Criminal Practice — Child Abuse – Mother’s Absence – Prosecutor’s Questions & Remarks – Engagement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

Defendant was charged with abusing his girlfriend’s developmentally delayed nonverbal seven-year-old son, but the victim’s mother did not testify. Although evidence that the mother and defendant were engaged to be married could lead a juror to surmise that defendant had manipulated her, the evidence could also lead a juror to believe that the mother’s reluctance ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo