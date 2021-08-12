Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

A police officer found defendant asleep at a traffic light in a vehicle with its motor running. It took multiple attempts to wake defendant, who (1) appeared groggy, (2) emitted a moderate to strong smell of alcohol, (3) eventually admitted to drinking, (4) failed several roadside sobriety tests, (5) swayed throughout the encounter, and (6) ...

