Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Murder – Jury Instructions – Self-Defense & Defense of Another – No Reasonable Fear (access required)

Criminal Practice — Murder – Jury Instructions – Self-Defense & Defense of Another – No Reasonable Fear (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

Where (1) the victim was seated in a vehicle with the engine off, (2) defendant was standing outside the vehicle and had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, (3) defendant’s girlfriend was near the open door to the passenger seat but not in it, (4) defendant did not see a weapon in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo