Criminal Practice — Restitution – State's Worksheet – Insufficient Evidence – Attorney's Fee

Criminal Practice — Restitution – State's Worksheet – Insufficient Evidence – Attorney's Fee

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

While the state did present a restitution worksheet, the worksheet was not supported by documentation or testimony to justify the amount, and defendant did not stipulate to the amount. Thus, there was not competent evidence to support the trial court’s $52,192.26 restitution order. We vacate the trial court’s orders requiring defendant to pay $52,192.26 in restitution, ...

