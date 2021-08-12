Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2021

When he petitioned the trial court to terminate his sex offender registration requirement, petitioner provided the court with a copy of the Michigan statute under which he had been convicted in 1997. However, petitioner provided the court with an amended version of the statute, not the version of the statute under which he had been ...

