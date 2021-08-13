Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / N.C. House approves budget with veto-proof support (access required)

N.C. House approves budget with veto-proof support (access required)

By: Associated Press August 13, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina House has approved a two-year budget with enough support to thwart a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The budget process is far from over, as the Republican-controlled House and Senate still need to work out many differences between their two plans, particularly about the size of tax cuts and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo