Proposed ethics opinion would ban some Google advertising (access required)

By: David Donovan August 16, 2021

Two new proposed ethics opinions would prohibit lawyers from participating in certain types of advertising offered by Google that record phone calls between lawyers and potential clients, and from taking possession of photographs portraying a minor engaged in sexual activity, even for the purposes of having the photo entered into evidence in a case. The Ethics ...

