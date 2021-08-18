Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Lessons from 20 years practicing law (access required)

Lessons from 20 years practicing law (access required)

By: Marc Gustafson, Special to Lawyers Weekly August 18, 2021

Like some of you, when a thought pops into my head, I feel compelled to write it down. I’m not sure whether, at that particular time, I’m more concerned that I might lose the substance of the thought or that my memory is failing me. These days, “writing it down” means pulling out my iPhone and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo