Spouse, estate reach $5.35 settlement after fatal wreck  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 18, 2021

The surviving spouse of a person who was killed in a motor vehicle collision and the decedent’s estate have settled their claims for $5.35 million, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports. Frank Pope of the Pope Law Firm in Jacksonville reports that the decedent, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, was operating their vehicle, with ...

