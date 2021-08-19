Quantcast
Former Jacksonville attorney reinstated (access required)

Former Jacksonville attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan August 19, 2021

Attorney: Frank W. Erwin Location: Formerly of Jacksonville (now in Fort Myers, Florida) Bar membership: Member since 1977 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Aug. 13 Background: Erwin was suspended from the practice of law for 18 months in January 2020. Erwin had represented a widow in an estate matter. Shortly before his death, the deceased ...

