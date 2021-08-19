Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Hickory attorney disbarred (access required)

Hickory attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 19, 2021

Attorney: Daniel R. Green Location: Hickory Bar membership: Member since 1979 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Aug. 12 Background: On Aug. 12, Green pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Buncombe County to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, giving alcoholic beverages to an underage person, disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 16, and taking ...

