Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No jurisdiction where man didn’t know ex was in N.C.  (access required)

No jurisdiction where man didn’t know ex was in N.C.  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 19, 2021

  A defendant who called his ex’s cellphone number without knowing that she was in North Carolina wasn’t subject to personal jurisdiction in the state’s court, a unanimous North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, reversing two lower court rulings in favor of a woman seeking to obtain a domestic violence protection order.  After a romantic relationship between ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo