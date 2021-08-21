Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Robbery with a Firearm – Jury Instructions – Victims’ Identity (access required)

Criminal Practice — Robbery with a Firearm – Jury Instructions – Victims’ Identity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2021

The trial court’s jury instructions on the offense of robbery with a firearm did not identify the victims of the offense. Although the evidence showed that defendant took a shotgun from Tevin Bryant and Desean McLean, he was not armed before he took the shotgun, and the trial court did not instruct the jury on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo