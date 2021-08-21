Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Custody Order – Contempt – Ambiguity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2021

Where the parties’ consent custody order was ambiguous as to the summer vacation time awarded to the defendant-father, and where the father’s interpretation of the order was reasonable, the father did not willfully violate the order. We vacate the trial court’s contempt order. The parties’ consent custody order states the following regarding the defendant-Father’s time with the ...

