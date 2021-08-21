Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property — Easements – Location – Use – Acquiescence (access required)

Real Property — Easements – Location – Use – Acquiescence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2021

The deed from plaintiff’s predecessor (Smith) to defendants’ predecessor (Bostian) leaves the location of Bostian’s easement—from Bostian’s tract across plaintiff’s tract to Deal Road—“to be agreed upon,” and no written agreement ever established the easement location. However, (1) Smith had regularly used a dirt path that crossed the middle of the tract he retained (plaintiff’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo