Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Former Rockingham Co. DA reinstated to practice of law (access required)

By: David Donovan August 24, 2021

Attorney: Craig M. Blitzer Location: Out of state (Formerly of Reidsville) Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Aug. 19 Background: While Blitzer was the District Attorney for District 17A (Rockingham County), his wife was employed by Wallace Bradsher, then the District Attorney for District 9A. In exchange for Blitzer’s wife being ...

