Judge dismisses suit against Wake Forest over campus shooting  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 25, 2021

  A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against Wake Forest University stemming from the 2018 shooting death of a Winston-Salem State University football player on WFU’s campus.  Court records show that Najee Ali Baker was killed near a parking lot outside The Barn, an on-campus event center owned and operated by Wake Forest, after ...

