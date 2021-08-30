Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Appeals – Interlocutory – Exculpatory Contract – First Impression – Trampoline Injury (access required)

Civil Practice — Appeals – Interlocutory – Exculpatory Contract – First Impression – Trampoline Injury (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 30, 2021

Even though the parties’ contract contains plaintiff’s covenant not to sue defendant, defendant is not entitled to immediately appeal the trial court’s partial denial of defendant’s motion for summary judgment. Before defendant would be entitled to contractual immunity, it would first have to prove that the contract is valid, and such an exculpatory contract must ...

