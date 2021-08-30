Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Practice — Rule 60 Motion – Untimely – Criminal Record – Habeas Corpus – Expungement (access required)

Civil Practice — Rule 60 Motion – Untimely – Criminal Record – Habeas Corpus – Expungement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 30, 2021

Even though plaintiff was proceeding pro se in 2017 when the Industrial Commission ruled that, in 2011, the State Bureau of Investigation had properly noted that defendant’s 1969 murder conviction had been set aside, the Rules of Civil Procedure nonetheless apply to him, and his Rule 60 motion alleging fraud or misrepresentation in the evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo