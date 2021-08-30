Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Guilty Plea – Controlled Substances – Misidentification – Lab Test (access required)

Criminal Practice — Guilty Plea – Controlled Substances – Misidentification – Lab Test (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 30, 2021

Although law enforcement was initially mistaken about what controlled substances defendant possessed, at defendant’s plea hearing, the prosecutor presented an on-the-record oral recitation of the facts, informing the trial court that the seized substances were tested by a state crime laboratory and that a report from that laboratory confirmed that the seized substances were in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo