Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Kidnapping – Intent to Terrorize – No-Contact Order – Refusal to Answer Door (access required)

Criminal Practice — Kidnapping – Intent to Terrorize – No-Contact Order – Refusal to Answer Door (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 30, 2021

Where the state’s evidence showed that (1) defendant’s past harassment of the victim had resulted in a misdemeanor stalking conviction and a no-contact order; (2) defendant nevertheless continued to contact the victim by telephone; (3) on the night of the attack, he called the victim and lied so she would believe he was out of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo