Lawyers in the News – Aug. 30 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 30, 2021

Julie Rizzo has joined K&L Gates as a partner in the firm’s public companies practice in its Raleigh office. Rizzo concentrates her practice on securities law compliance and reporting, corporate governance, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. She was most recently with Parker Poe, and previously worked as the in-house securities lawyer within Red ...

