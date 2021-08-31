Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Warrantless search of impounded vehicle justified (access required)

Criminal Practice – Warrantless search of impounded vehicle justified (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 31, 2021

Where there was probable cause to conduct a warrantless search of a vehicle at the scene, a search is also justified after the vehicle has been impounded and immobilized as long as probable cause still exists. Background Anthony Caldwell appeals from his conviction after a jury trial for charges related to bank robbery and firearm possession. He ...

