Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Labor/Employment – County must pay winning party’s attorneys’ fees (access required)

Labor/Employment – County must pay winning party’s attorneys’ fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 31, 2021

Where Montgomery County transferred a blind employee to her requested customer service position at a countywide call center after a jury found its failure to do so amounted to discrimination, she was entitled to recover reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses under the Rehabilitation Act as a “prevailing party.” Background This case stems from Montgomery County’s failure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo