Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic (access required)

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 31, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo