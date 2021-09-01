Quantcast
Constitutional – Girls claim charter school dress code violates Title IX (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 1, 2021

Where a charter school required girls to wear either skirts, jumpers or skorts, instead of pants or shorts, the district court must determine whether this requirement violated Title IX by excluding the plaintiffs from participation, denying them education benefits or treating them worse than similarly situated students. Background This case involves a charter school’s dress code that ...

