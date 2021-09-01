Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – New hearing ordered because of attorney’s conflict-of-interest (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 1, 2021

Where an attorney argued during a plea withdrawal hearing against his client’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea, that conflict of interest warrants a new hearing with conflict-free counsel. Background Tekoa Glover raises two independent claims for relief from his mandatory-minimum, 120-month sentence following his guilty plea: First, he argues that this court should vacate his conviction ...

