By: Heath Hamacher September 2, 2021

  A criminal defendant doesn’t forfeit their right to remain silent by giving pre-trial notice of their intent to offer the affirmative defense of duress, and prosecutors may not preemptively impeach a defendant during its case-in-chief, the North Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously ruled.  The Aug. 13 ruling reversed the state’s Court of Appeals judgment affirming the ...

